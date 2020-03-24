School bond vote fails in Kenmare

A bond vote last week aimed at expanding public school facilities in Kenmare failed to pass for a third time, according to unofficial results.

The bonding measure received 52 percent of the vote, but failed to reach the 60-percent threshold needed to pass.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Godfrey said that 818 people voted, with 427 yes votes.

The proposed expansion plan includes additions to the school, including elementary classrooms and a new gymnasium, to the tune of roughly $11 million.

The superintendent said that, despite the count, the district received record voter turnout.

The district planned to canvas this week.

Image courtesy: Kenmare Public School