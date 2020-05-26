Schlosser family gears up for annual Tractor Trek

For the past five years, tractor enthusiasts have gathered in Mandan to tour their tractors around town.

When coordinators canceled the annual event five years ago, Perry Schlosser and his wife Bonnie took it upon themselves to keep the Tractor Trek alive.

More than 30 tractors lined up on Highway 1806 north of Mandan will gear up in another week for the annual Tractor Trek.

The money raised at this event help cancer patients at the Bismarck Cancer Center gear up for their fight against cancer.

What began as a hobby.

"I think I have 32 tractors here right now, I’ve been collecting them for 30 years I suppose," said Perry, a Mandan resident.

Turned into a coordination of the tractor trek.

"I basically took over and then my wife decided to get the cancer center involved so that all the proceeds would go to the Bismarck Cancer Center," said Perry.

Thousands of dollars raised every year are donated to a foundation that directly impacted the Schlosser's lives.

"We had cancer in the family, you lost your father. My dad had passed away from cancer and I lost a brother five years ago to cancer. And we know a lot of people that have had cancer, a lot of tractor drivers have one through the cancer center and they know what these people can do for others," said Perry and Bonnie.

As the years go on, more drivers plow their way down the road.

"We went from the truck stop to Center, and I think there was 21 tractors. And the first time out we didn't really know what we were getting into...and at the end I think we had up to 163 tractors," said Perry.

Putting the tractor in gear, to help take off the load on cancer patients.

The Tractor Trek will make its 15-mile loop through Mandan on June 6.

For more information on the Tractor Trek and registration visit the Schlosser Tractor Trek Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Schlosser-Tractor-Trek-2134105476709749/

