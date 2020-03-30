Schatz Crossroads taking COVID-19 safety measures

Schatz Crossroads sure looks different without a busy restaurant.

"We have a lot of people that aren't able to come in that we're not able to see every day... such as our employees and our regular customers that we usually get to see multiple times a day, if not multiple times a week," said Nick Marshall, operations manager.

Marshall says the team misses being able to provide a sit-down environment for locals and travelers alike.

"We are really truly a community-based restaurant and business... without having our community here, it's like being cut off from the rest of your family," Marshall said.

Schatz has moved employees to different departments to maintain a work schedule, including a convenience store that's still able to serve its purpose with ramped-up to-go and deli options.

"No matter what, the trucks still [have to] move. Freight still needs to get places. We still need to get supplies... drivers come in and they need to eat somewhere... they appreciate being able to get a hot meal," Marshall said.

Marshall says the staff has always prided itself on a clean facility, with even more cleaning of all areas including gas pumps in response to COVID-19.