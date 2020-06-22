Scenic Sports sees spike in fishing sales

North Dakota Game and Fish says whopping 30,000 more people have purchased fishing licenses this year than during the same time period in 2019. Fishing rods, bait, and supplies are flying off the shelves of sportsmen stores, and keeping up with demand has proven problematic.

A lot of people searching for fishing supplies at Scenic Sports this year are new to angling. They say it’s because they have a lot more time on their hands.

Fisherman Greg Meyer said, “My kids just bought a brand-new home, and then her husband got laid off. It’s pretty bad, but it’s getting better. Prices are going up on fuel. He’s going back to work in two weeks. Things are looking good, and fishing is going to be great.”

Scenic Sports has sold a year’s worth of fishing supplies in a couple months.

Scenic Sports Fishing Manager John Shunk stated, “Demand is so high that all the companies sold out of what they had on hand. Shipping is tough from China with stuff from the COVID, and plants around here making stuff are having to have less people at their facilities, so they can’t catch up at all.”

Keeping live bait stocked is difficult as well.

Shunk says they usually buy a majority of their minnows and worms from Canada, but border closures make that impossible adding, “There’s only so many providers in North Dakota that we can get our bait from.”

The cancellation of a lot of summer events can also be attributed to fishing’s increased popularity.

Fisherman Patrick Tracy said, “It’s a good, fun outlet. We’re having a good year this year, and like you said, social distancing. People can get out and have fun and they don’t have to worry about anybody infringing on their space.”

Fishing season usually slows down by the end of July, but with the sport’s newfound popularity, anglers may be keeping their poles in the water until it freezes over.

The Game and Fish department says 25% more fishing licenses have been sold this year than last, and if the trend continues, we could have a record-setting year. There are so many fish in North Dakota waters that the department has no concerns of depleting fish populations.

