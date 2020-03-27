Sawyer Public School guides students through distance learning

Students at Sawyer Elementary School have begun distance learning. Teachers have adapted their curriculums for all ages to go completely online following school closures due to COVID-19.

Sawyer Elementary School delivered each student their school supplies on Tuesday. Distance learning began on Wednesday.

Sawyer Elementary School Principal Thomas Warman says older students had an easy transition .

"We do have our seventh and eighth graders and I do think they've kind of had the easiest transition through this," Warman said.

The school was able to contact the families of all 41 students and worked with SRT to make sure everyone who needed it had an internet connection.

The school provided 18 laptops to students to use, even those in lower grades.

Seventh and eighth graders will be using Google Classroom, but the school worked with parents of younger students to get connected on the Seesaw app.

Warman says working with families has been critical in making distance learning work.

"A lot of it's just been working with the parents individually and working with our families to try to help them transition to this process,” Warmand said.

School districts are expected to have their distance learning plans turned in to the Department of Public Instruction by Friday. All schools are expected to be operational online by April 1.

