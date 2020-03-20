Sanitizing home appliances

With everything being sanitized and disinfected from hands to counter tops, what about your clothes and your washer and dryer?

Most appliances come with a sanitize option on them but what it essentially means is that your appliance will use hotter water, longer cycles, or higher heat to clean the items in the appliances.

Using the sanitize option on you washer and dryer for your clothes doesn't have to be done often, but on average you should sanitize the machines after about 45 loads.

Advantage Appliance owner Mark Braun said: "It's going to depend on your particular situation. If you have someone that's home that's sick and they have some type of virus, and we're worried about transferring it throughout the rest of the family, then I definitely would use that cycle.

There are many product options available to sanitize your appliances.

Sanitizing your washer or dryer is as simple as popping in a tab after a load.

Braun said, "So it's really important to follow the manufacturers recommendations for your particular product and clean it when It needs to be cleaned."

On average you should clean your dishwasher every two to three weeks.

You can purchase sanitizers for your washer, dryer and dishwasher at most stores.

