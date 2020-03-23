Sanford starts in-house testing for COVID-19, expects 400 tests per day

Sanford Health is stepping into the fight to stem the spread of the coronavirus by now offering in-house testing.

The tests will be available at Sanford clinics and medical centers, according to a media release sent on Monday.

Patients will also receive results in 24 to 48 hours, which’s quicker than state health department laboratories.

It was revealed last week in a conference call that results in North Dakota state labs take three to five days.

Prior to this move, Sanford Health was using state labs and private laboratories.

The new testing method is a Food and Drug Administration-approved method under the Emergency Use Authorization, according to the release.

All the tests will be processed at Sanford’s laboratory in Sioux Falls.

According to Sanford, patients that want to be tested must meet a high-risk criteria and have a physician order.

Sanford Health stated that patients should call their provider and not show up to a clinic if they experience COVID-19 like symptoms.

Sanford expects to process nearly 400 tests per day, and plans to double that capacity in the coming weeks.

Below is the criteria as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for someone who wants to be tested:

- Active lower respiratory symptoms – fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, headache and

- Contact with someone who has a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, or

- Recent travel to a Level 3 country as determined by the CDC.