Sanford says they have sufficient amount of tests

Staff at Sanford Health says they're comfortable with the amount of tests they currently have.

The hospital currently offers two types of tests. They can do about 1,400 swab tests a day, which take 24 to 48 hours to yield results.

Swab tests are used for symptomatic outpatients. Staff says they can do about 50 rapid tests a day but hope to be able to do about 100 in the near future. Rapid tests are used for symptomatic inpatients.

"We're not at a place where we need more. We feel comfortable with what we have available for our current run rate. Now, could we always use more anticipating a surge? You could always have more," said Sanford Clinic Vice President Dr. Todd Schaffer.

Schaffer says even with a surge, they have the necessary amount of tests to use on symptomatic people.

He says only people who meet the criteria listed by the CDC can get tested. If you are tested, you will need to quarantine until the results come back.

