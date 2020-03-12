Sanford Health's new visitor policy

Sanford Health is instituting a new visitor policy following the World Health Organization’s announcement of COVID-19 as a pandemic.

Starting March 13, there can only be one visitor per patient and they must be immediate family only. Sanford says that family members who plan on visiting will have limited entry points, will be screened upon entry, and asked about their recent travels.

The Good Samaritan Society has updated their visitation policies to their senior living locations as well. Now, only employees and essential personnel will be allowed to enter.

Sanford Health leaders say they hope these new visitor policies will help protect the patients and staff in their facilities and minimize any potential spread of the virus in the community.

