Sanford Health sets up 'Emerging Threats' fund

Sanford Health set up an "Emerging Threats" fund to help ensure it has the resources needed to care for its employees and patients during the pandemic.

Sanford officials say there is a need for personal protective gear and cross functional training among its employees, which these funds will go towards.

Sanford says the funds will provide the means necessary to swiftly detect, prevent, treat and eradicate health care threats as they emerge.

Funds could be used to:

-Support enhanced training to up-skill front line staff.

-Offset rising costs of personal protective equipment for health care staff.

-Enhance technology and innovative methods of health care delivery, such as video visits.

Sanford Health Foundation’s Executive Director, Sara Haugen, said, “Not all of our patients have the technology that they need in terms of a cell phone or an iPad or things like that, so we're actually providing iPad's for use, for our patients so they they're able to Facetime and connect virtually to love ones even though they're not able to be with them inside our facility at this time."

Sanford says 100% of your donations will help Sanford rise to any challenge and continue to deliver the highest level of care to everyone who counts on them. You can donate to the cause at: https://www.sanfordhealthfoundation.org/donate/

