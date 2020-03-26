Sanford Health expert Dr. Noe Mateo answers COVID-19 questions

President Donald Trump is still saying that he wants the country back to work by Easter, which is 18 days away.

Other countries, such as South Korea and now China, believe they have the situation under control and are allowing people to leave quarantine only to see the numbers start to rise again.

Dr. Noe Mateo, an infectious disease specialist with Sanford Health, tells us how health officials will know when enough time has passed to return to normal.

Dr. Mateo also addresses whether a person can be infected twice.