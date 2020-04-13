Sanford Health deploys rapid tests for COVID-19

Sanford Health in Bismarck announced Monday it can now perform rapid coronavirus tests.

After testing, results will be available in 45 minutes. Sanford says these tests will be used for the highest priority patients including those hospitalized.

Rapid tests from Sanford are now available in Bismarck, Fargo, Bemidji, and Sioux Falls.

The addition of rapid tests increases Sanford's testing abilities by 1,500 tests per week.

"Bringing rapid results to the most vulnerable patients of this illness is a major step in our battle against this pandemic," said Chris Meeker, M.D., chief medical officer for Sanford Health in Bismarck. "We are thankful to have so many great people working around the clock to deliver advances like this in these most difficult of times."

