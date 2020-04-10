Sanford Health accepting disinfecting wipes, masks

Sanford Health is now accepting disinfecting wipes and homemade cloth face masks, in addition to N95 masks, following a recent change in recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Acceptable masks must be made from: quilting cotton, t-shirts, denim, duck cloth, canvas or twill.

Sanford says they can help limit the transmission of the virus from asymptomatic carriers, helping protect those around them.

Donations can be dropped off at First International Bank and Trust, 1601 N. 12th Street in Bismarck from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Dickinson Donations can be dropped off at Sanford Health West Dickinson Clinic, 2615 Fairway Street, Dickinson.

Minot Donations can be dropped off at Sanford Health Highway 2 Clinic, 801 21st Ave. SE, Minot.

Donations can be made by contacting Weston Dressler, senior community relations specialist, at (701) 323-5762, or by email at Weston.Dressler@sanfordhealth.org.

For more information on how to make face masks, visit Sanford Health News at news.sanfordhealth.org and search for the article titled, "How to make face masks for health care workers.

