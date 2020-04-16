Sanford Children’s Clinic says well-checks are important during pandemic

Public events have been canceled and many facilities are closed, but essential services are still available.

Sanford Children's Clinic is changing procedures to better protect patients.

Doctors at the clinic say their work is essential and it's important to keep your children's scheduled appointments.

They say they've boosted their efforts to keep the building sanitized.

When you're a parent in the middle of a pandemic your child's health and safety mean more than ever.

"My kids are very active and very busy and I want for them to always stay like that," said Bismarck Mother of Three Nicole Ralph.

When it came time for Ralph to take her youngest child to her doctor appointment, she was hesitant.

"I talked with my husband at length about canceling her appointment because I didn't want to take her in," said Ralph.

But, Sanford Children's Clinic says it's essential to continue care for her daughters and its thousands of other patients in our community.

"Routine well-child checks are very important," said Sanford Pediatrician Vanessa Nelson.

And, staff is making necessary changes.

"We've shortened our walk-in hours from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. to 12 to 5. So, that allows from 5 to 7 our staff to really deep clean our building, make sure it's as clean as it can be in the morning. When from 8 to 12, we only have healthy people in our clinic," said Nelson.

After finding this out and how important it is to keep scheduled immunizations, Ralph made her decision.

"We kept the appointment and it went really well. I don't think I opened a door. They opened the door when I came in. They asked some questions on if I was feeling well and healthy. They took our temperatures," said Ralph.

The hospital taking steps to deal with COVID-19 so that its patients never have to.

If you have concerns about your child's clinic or whether their appointment is essential, you can reach out to their primary care physician or clinic.

