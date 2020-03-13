Sanders Wins 8 ND delegates

Following Sen. Bernie Sanders’ victory in the North Dakota Presidential Caucus, state Democrats have assigned eight delegates to Sanders in the nomination race.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is given six.

Delegates are given proportionally to the results of the statewide count, but only candidates earning at least 15 percent of the vote qualify for delegates.

Sanders won the state caucus with 52 percent of the vote, compared to Biden’s 40 percent.

Senator Elizabeth Warren came in third with 366 votes, or 2.5 percent of the vote. However, amongst mail-in voters, she held 283 out of 2,215, or 12.5%.

Sanders won the 2016 North Dakota Presidential Caucus and earned 13 of the state’s 18 delegates. Secretary Hillary Clinton won five in 2016.