Salvation Army pantry implements social distancing

The Salvation Army pantry is implementing its own form of social distancing.

Staff take orders and box up food with a standard of about five pounds per person.

They set the boxes outside for the families to pick up. The agency has seen donations drop off because of the pandemic.

"Donations have been coming in really slow. Normally, we have all kinds of stuff to give away. Lots of bread items and stuff like that, and that's not coming in right now. The reason for that is cause the stores don't have it, so they can't donate it to our pantries and stuff like that." said Maj. Nelson De Lavergne, Salvation Army.

For details on how to donate you can check the website at salvationarmyusa.org