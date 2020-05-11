Sales tax collections increase from last year

Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC leaders say city sales tax collections in Bismarck increased when you compare March 2019 and March 2020.

They jumped from $700,000 to more than $2 million.

Bismarck's sales tax rate did increase in April of last year, which accounts for some of the spike. Tax Department staff caution that sales tax collections numbers can be skewed from month to month.

“What gives me cause for optimism is that for the most part we saw the shutdown start in March, and despite that in both Bismarck and Mandan Sales tax collections March 2020 were up over March of 2019,” said Brian Ritter, Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC.

Tax Department staff say we'll have a more accurate picture in a few months when the taxable sales and purchases report comes out.

