'Safe At Home Fest' brings live music to your home

Are you missing live music? Here's something that might help tide you over until social distancing guidelines are lifted.

Joel Janikowski of Hettinger organized a "Safe At Home Fest" livestream concert Saturday. From 10 in the morning until 8 in the evening, 18 different bands performed from their homes. Many of the artists were from North Dakota, but several musicians from Minnesota, South Dakota and even Oregon took part.

Janikowski says he hopes "Safe at Home Fest" gave people something to look forward to while being at home.

"When it comes down to it we're all stuck doing the same things in our houses and this gives them an outlet to kind of forget about what's going on. They say music can heal the soul and I really experienced that today myself," he says.

If you missed any of Saturday's performances, you can check them all out at safeathomefest.com

