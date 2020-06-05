Sabre Dogs, Big Sticks to face off in season opener

The Souris Valley Sabre Dogs released their 2020 schedule Friday evening, and will face off against the Badlands Big Sticks in Dickinson in the season opener.

The team posted its schedule on social media.

The Expedition League announced Wednesday that league play would begin June 26, following a delay due to COVID-19.

Six of the league’s 10 teams, including the Sabre Dogs and Big Sticks, will participate this year, while four others would return in 2021.

Teams will play 52 games, with the leaders of the Lewis and Clark Divisions facing off in a best-of-three championship series Aug. 21-23.

The Sabre Dogs and Big Sticks play seven games against one another, switching between Dickinson and Minot, to kick off the season.

The Pierre Trappers, Fremont Moo, Hastings Sodbusters, and Western Nebraska Pioneers will also participate this year.

Remaining schedules should be released in the next week, and tickets will be available soon the teams’ websites.

