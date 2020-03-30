SOS Image moves fitness sessions online

For student-athletes like DLB's Addyson Hughes, their uncertain schedules are leading to a recruiting trail never traveled.

"We have some film from last year, but it would've been nice to get additional views in this year obviously and just seeing the improvement to fill that portfolio," Hughes said.

That's where SOS Image stepped in to help, amping up its free online workout programs.

"The gym was closed and we wanted to give back to the community ... we decided to focus on full-body workouts twice a day," said Sara Dufner, owner.

The SOS team has more than their word to back up prospective college athletes to coaches.

"We have that honor aspect, but we also have the data from all the documentation that we do when they're working out. They're showing that they have a work ethic, that they are dedicated and that they want to move forward, especially at the next level," Dufner said.

It's not just for college athletes, though. Classes are available five days a week to help people of all ages, members and non-members, to stay in shape.

"During this time it's important to do physical activities to take your mind off some of the stressful things in your life ... [SOS puts] it on a platform that so many people can view," Hughes said.

Facebook classes run at 12 and 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday with a 5:30 session on Wednesday and a Saturday morning workouts at 10.​