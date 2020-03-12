SMP Health System implements lockdown at North Dakota locations

A healthcare provider that has facilities in seven different communities all across North Dakota is implementing a lockdown at all state locations.

Three of the systems hospitals, in Harvey, Bottineau, and Rolla, are under lockdown.

Five other care facilities are locked down as well, in Fargo, Enderlin, Jamestown, and Valley City.

The company says it is a precautionary measure put in place to ensure the safety and health of residents and patients, amid concerns over COVID-19.

The company urges those affected to check facility websites for more current information.

