SEC, Big Ten among conference tourneys canceled

(Gray News) - The Southeastern Conference announced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville.

"Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Southeastern Conference today announced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville," the conference announced on Twitter.

The Big Ten Conference also announced the remainder of their tournament is cancelled, effective immediately.

“The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus,” the organization said in a statement.

