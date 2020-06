South Dakota Governor has a message for anyone who might attempt to deface Mount Rushmore.

“Not on my watch.” tweeted Gov. Kristi Noem.

Noem tweeted out that response after a rhetorical question about blowing up Mount Rushmore was made on Twitter.

Ian Furry, the communications director for Governor Noem’s office said the governor did post the “Not on my watch” comment and said no other statements on the subject will be made today.