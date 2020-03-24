SAT, ACT standardized testing canceled for now due to COVID-19

SAT and ACT standardized testing are canceled due to the coronavirus. Will this impact college acceptance letters?

If you are a high school senior, don't worry it won't dramatically impact the student application process but it may slow it down.

March is the time of year high school students take the ACT, this year the process will be a little different.

To make up for test cancellation dates, State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler and Gov. Doug Burgum have collaborated on a request to the U.S. Department of Education to waive all federally mandated student assessments for the 2019-20 school year.

That would allow for the NDDPI to pay the test expense for high school juniors, and it will be offering vouchers to students who wish to take the ACT during the national testing dates of June 13, 2020, or July 18, 2020.

Baesler said most North Dakota juniors took the ACT on March 3, when it was first offered. University of Mary's Admissions Director Richard Hinton says even though the test dates were moved it shouldn't impact the university signing day.

Hinton said, "University signing day for most high school students to make a determination about where they're going to choose to go to school will be May 1 and I can't imagine at this moment that that will change it might but, certainly with the movement of that last ACT test it becomes cumbersome."

Hinton says the if the moving of test date is going to impact anyone it will be the late admits.

Hinton also said, "We are very close to the number that we would need to be able to pull together and entire class it will certainly effect our late admits. You see, those who are trying to get in at the last minute, so we'll certainly have to work through that."

University of Mary has already moved it's student orientations online and will continue to do so until further notice.