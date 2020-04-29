Ryder musician brings music to the fans with online concerts

A musician from Ryder is taking his talents online to entertain people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I had seen other people do different live concerts, and I figured 'hey, why don't I do that too?'" said Starks.

Daniel Starks has performed at Norsk Hostfest, the North Dakota State Fair, and opened for Susie McEntire just to name a few. He says he didn't expect the reach his online shows would have, though.

"It's kind of cool because I thought it would all just be kind of my local friends and family, but it turned out it was people from all over North Dakota and actually across American and even Canada and some other countries," he said.

Starks says he's happy to do his part to help listeners during tough times.

"I can still do this through the internet, and I think that's just a wonderful tool and a wonderful gift to be able to still share and bring laughter and joy in such a time of trouble," he said.

You can follow Daniel Starks Music on Facebook for his performances. He's happy to take requests and he plays oldies, country, and gospel songs.