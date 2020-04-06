Rural hospitals and counties facing unique challenges during pandemic

Hospitals across the state are gearing up for a possible influx of COVID-19 patients.

Ashley Medical Center is one of only a few hospitals in McIntosh County.

So far, the North Dakota Department of Health has reported one positive case of COVID-19 in McIntosh and McHency counties.

Directors at the medical center and emergency management for other rural counties say they're gearing up in case numbers increase.

Ashley Medical Center has a big responsibility on its shoulders to keep county residents safe during the pandemic.

"We've gone into a complete lockdown. We're limiting access to our facility through one entrance. Everybody that comes through that entrance has gone through a testing or questioning process. Questions are put out by the CDC and North Dakota Department of Health," says Ashley Medical Center Hospital Administrator Eric Heupel.

Administration says the hospital has enough resources to get them through a spike in virus cases. However, the workforce is one challenge the hospital faces.

"Staffing at a rural facility is always a challenge because of the fact of not being a part of the big city. A lot of people starting out in health care really want to get the experience and have the high volumes and in a rural facility, you probably don't have that," Heupel says.

If the virus were to spread in McIntosh, the Center is looking to the state to provide a labor pool to increase its workforce.

To the north, McHenry county is dealing with rural-specific challenges as well.

The county contains no hospitals whatsoever and is also relying on the state for resources.

"When we get to that surge point like everyone's talking about, I believe the state is looking to help some of the rural communities and they've talked about putting up special medical facilities in larger cities and hopefully we can come up with a transportation plan with the state involvement," says McHenry County Emergency Manager Kelsey Ziegler.

For now, the county is keeping residents up to date on COVID-19 information through their website.

Officials for both counties say they're relying on people to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

