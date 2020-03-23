Rugby goes green for Stacy

Due to the current health precautions, the Rugby community had to find a creative way to support to a family that recently lost a loved one.

Friends and neighbors of the Jaeger family are mourning the loss of Stacy Jaeger, who passed away Friday.

With the current health rules in place, they cannot fully gather in a funeral setting.

Pastor Elaine Sveet took to social media to encourage the community to show support from home by tying something green outside and posting signs of love where they could.

Green was Stacy's favorite color.

It was a collaborative effort between Sveet and her 9-year old daughter Ava.

They say the community response has helped show the Jaeger family they are loved.

“It's been really lovely to see. I think much more than we though, people have just been wanting to show that we love them and that even social distancing can't stop our love and prayers for them,” said Sveet.

Sveet says the family was able to drive through the community and see the response and know they are not alone during this time.

Photos courtesy: Elaine Sveet