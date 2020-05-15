Rugby church starts food delivery program

A church in Rugby is giving community members a food delivery option on Fridays, after their youth group's summer mission trip to Chicago was canceled. Proceeds will continue to help Rugby's Lutheran Youth Organization chapter.

The food comes from concessions supplies for a canceled youth basketball tournament, which cost the group a fundraising opportunity. A large pepperoni or cheese pizza and six bread sticks sells for $20.

"I think it's great that we have a chance to give these families a meal plan for their supper or lunch, especially if they have kids," said Rugby LYO member, Kendyl Hager.

You can visit the First Lutheran Church, Rugby ND Facebook page for ordering information. The chapter's summer trip next year is to its National Gathering in Minneapolis.