Rugby Public Schools planning virtual learning strategy in wake of coronavirus

Virtual learning has been in the works for Rugby, but now it will be at the forefront of education.

"We've talked about e-learning for many years. We're definitely jumping right in. [It's definintely a] learning experience. We've been dispersing our Chromebooks to help families who don't have devices," said Dr. Mike McNeff, Rugby superintendent.

The programs launched largely through Google Sites allow for versatile viewing. The school is working to establish WiFi hotspots throughout the community by Monday for those without a connection.

"You don't need a specific device for them. You could use your phone, XBox, Playstation. They can all be accessed from there," McNeff said.

This uncertain time has school administrators looking to solidify what's been already taught.

"We're not looking for grades. We're not looking for 'turn this in, and we'll collect it [and] provide feedback.' It's maintenance of skills at this point," McNeff said.

The coronavirus has led to the district having to tackle e-learning quickly.

"We've just started... I'm hoping we look back and we say '[we] did all those things we needed to do when we needed to do them.' ... I'm just proud of our teachers and the work they've put into this. We all want to help [and] provide some experiences for kids," McNeff said.

Rugby is continuing remote meetings with teachers to discuss virtual learning plans.

