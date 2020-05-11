Rugby Livestock Auctions navigate COVID-19 pandemic

The Rugby Livestock Auction rolls on with safety measures as it continues its responsibility to ranchers.

The auction's Monday sales have seen similar numbers of cattle come through, but owner Brenda Heilman says typical market prices have been tough to find.

"There's a lot of hesitation right now with the way the market is. Is it going to get better or worse? Should I sell now or should I wait? It's a lose-lose situation right now. Nobody knows what's going to happen," said Heilman.

Heilman says the auction has an important place in ranchers' livelihoods.

"Sometimes it feels like the weight of the world because it is a super important thing. A rancher gets one paycheck, and that's when they sell their cattle. So they're stuck. Either you have to sell or you don't eat," said Heilman.

Auctioneer Mike Ostrem says he's seen some stability in the last week or two, but prices aren't all the way back.

"We're in uncertain times, but I think if we can get through this hurdle as we go forward American beef is going to come out on top," said Ostrem.

The Rugby Livestock Auction encourages only buyers, sellers, and workers to attend sales. Chairs have been set up roughly six feet apart.

You can call the office at 701-776-6393 to set up phone bidding.

