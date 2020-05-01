Ruby’s Reviews gives bakery new exposure through pandemic

The pandemic has forced some small businesses in North Dakota to take risks in order to adapt to closures and restrictions. For one bakery in Bismarck, that meant giving a platform to a four-year-old with a sparkling personality.

As Brick Oven Bakery is anxiously awaiting downtown Bismarck to get back to its hustle and bustle, staff has come to learn some of the changes they've been forced to make during these challenging times have paid off in big ways.

"Instead of having people come in and order, we went ahead and took out the solid window and threw in this little slider window. It's been relaly great, we love it," Sandy Jacobsen, owner, said.

As business has continued through their new walk-up/drive-up window, Jacobsen has been hearing word of another popular addition to their business model.

She's tiny, spunky and has great on-camera presence.

Ruby Frank, who is four years old, is the daughter of baker Sydney Frank and Brick Oven's official taste tester.

"We decided to feature Ruby in trying out some pastries and doing some reviews," her mom, Sydney, said.

"Ruby's Reviews" began as a creative way to reach folks stuck at home with updates to the bakery's menu. Now, she has become a beloved figure to a loyal following.

"The first video we posted, it just went crazy," Jacobsen said. "We've had the most views on that video than we've had on antyhing on our website or Instagram. And after that, it was like, maybe she should review something every week!"

Sydney says Ruby's been recognized as customers come up to the walk-in window, as well.

Through this experience, owners have learned another valuable lesson from the pandemic. They've learned their newfound success is as much due to Ruby's flair as to the hunger the community is feeling to support one another and spread a little joy.

You can watch Ruby's Reviews on Brick Oven Bakery's social media pages. The bakery says they'll continue to post them and continue their sliding window service even as business returns to normal.