The Rough Rider Golf Course is set to host Sunday's Pride of America Scramble.

Course manager, Mike Guthrie said the key to playing the course with often-windy conditions is to keep the ball in play and know where you can take advantage of opportunities.

"You can play it a lot better in the fairway than the rough. It's not a long course to 6,300 yards so there's short cuts for golfers who play here a lot to cut some corners," said Guthrie.