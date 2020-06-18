Roosevelt Park Zoo unveils new home for Amur tigers

The Roosevelt Park Zoo is growing larger every day.

The zoo is celebrating years of hard work, planning and fundraising with the opening of the new Amur tiger exhibit which allows guests to see the tigers up close and personal.

The exhibit opened to plenty of fanfare and guests were able to enjoy the new enclosure.

The habitat includes a larger space for the animals, swimming pools and catwalks for them to enjoy.

Guests can also follow a trail around the exhibit, and find places to stop and see the tigers face to face.

Minot Zoo Crew Executive Director Jennifer Kleen said she is excited to see how the tigers behave in their new space.

"I have not witnessed them in the pools yet. I've seen Zoya with dry ears and the rest of her is all wet. But I heard from a community member today that Victor was out swimming while people were here. And I think that's going to be a really fun aspect to watch," said Kleen.

The enclosure took three years and more than $3 million to create.

Zoo Director Becky Dewitz said that opening the habitat at this time holds special significance as well.

"It's a little ironic that two years ago and one day is when we did the groundbreaking. So it's exciting to have it done and actually our dream into a fruition, " said Dewitz.

Staff said they hope the exhibit will work to educate guests on the importance of wildlife conservation.

After finishing construction for their Amur tigers, staff say the next project in the making will be updating their leopard habitat.

