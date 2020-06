The Roosevelt Park Zoo announced that they will be debuting a new habitat this week.

The zoo will open the Amur Tiger River Valley, which will feature the park’s first guest-immersive style habitat.

The zoo will debut the tiger habitat Thurs., June 18, at 11:00, following a ribbon cutting ceremony

It's part of a $6 million project to create new habitats for the lions and tigers.

The new lion habitat debuted last September.