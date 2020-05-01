Roosevelt Park Zoo prepares for spring opening

The Roosevelt Park Zoo has announced its plans to reopen for the spring.

The Roosevelt Park Zoo is planning to reopen in May after the executive order from Gov. Doug Burgum closing nonessential business expired at the end of April. But reopening won't be business as usual.

The zoo will be reopening under phase one of a three phase approach to reopening completely.

Phase one includes a strict sanitation schedule and additional barriers around animals most at risk including large cats and otters.

Roosevelt Park Zoo Director Becky Dewitz said access to certain buildings and amenities will be limited.

"We will have limited amenities available for our guests. So we're only going to have two bathrooms open, we will have the concession stand open. But we will have limited food offerings. We're going to do prepackaged items for safety," Dewitz said.

Exhibits such as Discovery Barn and the Aviary will also be closed to the public.

The zoo will be reopen on the public on May 9. You can find more information about the zoo's hours on its website, attached to this story. You can also find the latest on zoo operations on its Facebook page.

