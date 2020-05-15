Roosevelt Park Zoo educates public on endangered species

As part of Endangered Species Day, the Roosevelt Park Zoo staff gave animal lovers a chance to get up close and personal with social distancing.

"People can learn some fun facts about those animals. They'll get a chance to see some of their favorite critters moving about, some neat videos. They can also learn why these animals are endangered and what they can do to help them," said Nicole Barnhart, Roosevelt Park Zoo ECO Coordinator.

Barnhart said taking care of endangered species at the zoo give visitors a new perspective.

"By having animals like our red pandas here, we're able to use them as advocates for their wild counterparts. Once people are able to see something up close and they're able to learn about it and make that emotional connection with them, we hope they can carry that on to be conservation stewards," said Barnhart.

Barnhart said donating to the zoo can lead to the food and reproductive system research needed to help the most vulnerable animals.

"Money may go towards helping villages. It also may be collecting data on our animals here at the zoo that then can be used to help those wild counterparts," said Barnhart.

You can find all of the Endangered Species Day material on the zoo's Facebook page.

