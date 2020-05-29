Roosevelt Park Pool reopening Saturday with health guidelines

The Minot Park District announced that it will be opening the Roosevelt Park Pool and splash pads Saturday, right in time for the start of summer.

The pool and splash pads will be open May 30.

Guests are asked to enter through the main building and exit through the gates.

As certain amenities like the locker rooms and water fountains will be closed.

Guests are also being asked to arrive in their swimsuits.

Park District Executive Director Ron Merritt said the pool will also be keeping track of how many people come in at a time.

“The capacity is set at 200 for the pool where normally it'd be a little over 400. If we have that situation where we're at the capacity we'll have to just have people wait until people go out,” said Merritt.

The slide will also be closed due to the construction of two new slides expected to open next season.

The pool will be open Mon.-Thurs. 12:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m., 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., and Friday, Saturday, and Sunday 1:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.