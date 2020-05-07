Rollover crash kills Texas man

A two car rollover crash killed a 51-year-old Texas man and injured two others Wednesday afternoon off of Highway 1806 south of Mandan.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 28-year-old woman was heading towards Bismarck when she failed to negotiate a curve, hit the other vehicle and they rolled into the ditch.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. A female passenger in the Texas man's vehicle and the other driver were transported to a hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.