Rolla first responders cheer on public with parade

A series of fire engines took over the main drag in the town of Rolla Tuesday evening, but there was no major emergency, it was a celebration.

The Rolla Fire Department decided to hold a parade through the streets to brighten up people's spirits.

They were joined by Rolla Police and Ambulance Service.

The first responders honked horns and waved American flags as they drove by.

The public was advised to avoid contact for social distancing, so many families sat on their porch and cheered their heroes on.

Photo/video courtesy: Ann Millerbernd