Robert's Floral delivering flowers to assisted living and nursing homes

Robert's Floral in Bismarck is using these flowers to spread some love.

They've been delivering vases of flowers to the assisted living and nursing homes around the city to brighten people's days in quarantine. For $3 per vase you can donate to support Operation Love.

"This is what our job is is to make people feel good. If you can take something when times are hard, and really make people feel good that's what we're about." said Laura Ressler, owner.

They've delivered two hundred in the last couple days.

To find out more or donate call 701-258-8311​