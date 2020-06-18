Road closures Friday for Juneteenth Freedom March in Minot

Motorists in Minot should be aware of some temporary road closures Friday in the late morning and early afternoon to accommodate those participating in the Juneteenth Day Freedom March from City Hall to Oak Park.

The group For The People will hold a ceremony and flag-raising ceremony in front of City Hall to commemorate Juneteenth Day, before leading a march to the park.

Sixth Street SW will be closed to vehicle traffic from City Hall to 3rd/4th Avenue NW.

Meanwhile, 3rd/4th Avenue NW will be closed from 6th Street SW to 16th Street SW.

The marchers will head north on 6th Street SW, before heading west to Oak Park.

At the park, there will be activities, performances, and food.

Freewill donations will go to the Minot Area Homeless Coalition.