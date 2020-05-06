Richardton woman publishes second 'Life on the Farm' book

During this time of social distancing, many people are picking up a good book. Here’s one more to add to your reading list: “The Tiny Calf,” by Richardton rancher Judy Hoff.

It is the second in her “Life on the Farm” series. Hoff’s children’s books have proven a good escape for people of all ages.

Life on Judy Hoff’s farm is busy. There are cattle, horses and chickens

Hoff’s daily chores have inspired her to write two books in her Life on the Farm series. The idea for her most recent book, “The Tiny Calf,” came to her in the middle of a busy calving season.

“It’s about a little calf that mother didn't have any milk and what happens to the calf,” explained Hoff.

Hoff’s books are written for children, but she said the words on these pages include lessons for all ages.

“I think a lot of people have forgotten where their food comes from and don't know what happens on a farm anymore. A lot of life learning experiences happen on the farm,” said Hoff.

Life experiences that come alive in Hoff’s “Life on the Farm” books.

“It's the life we've chosen,” said Hoff.

And through her books it’s a life she’s sharing with people everywhere.

The first book in Hoff’s “Life on the Farm” series tells the story of a chicken. Both of Hoff’s books are available on Amazon and Barnes and Noble online.

