Rezoning denied at Burleigh Planning Commission

A few months ago, a Burleigh County planning and zoning commission blocked a landowner's plans for development and that property has since been vandalized.

The Miller family spoke at this Planning and Zoning hearing Wednesday to try and get a portion of land rezoned their father left to them.

"We're not here for plat approval, we're not here telling you want we want to do. We want to change it to R2 as a marketing ploy to sell our property," said Jim Miller, landowner.

After a recent attempt by a land developer to do the same the family said someone attacked their property.

"Our property has been vandalized, my tractor has been vandalized. $2,000 sitting in the property. Whoever vandalized this property might have thought they were hurting Art Goldammer, or pioneer land company. They were mistaken," said landowner, Bradley Miller.

Neighbors at the public hearing spoke against developing the property.

"Let's say he gets a housing development up there, are you going to put a stoplight up there on 83? Cause we've got trouble getting on the road the way it is sometimes," said neighbor, Adrian Devorak.

"The school district is already working really hard to make up for what has already come in and they're barely making ground," said neighbor, Germain Kruger.

The planning and zoning commission voted eight to one recommending that the county commission deny the rezoning.

The committee is recommending the county commission deny the vote, commissioners can still vote either way when they review the issue at their next meeting.