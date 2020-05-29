Retirement home visitation guidelines

North Dakota is taking a step forward in its recovery.

Recently, the state unveiled a five-level assessment, which gauges the severity of the pandemic. Friday, Gov. Doug Burgum moved the state down a level, so now it sits at the second-lowest level of risk. Which loosens up even more economic restrictions.

Bars and restaurants will be able to increase their capacity of from 50 to 75%, and have a capacity of up to 500 people at a time, and sit groups of more than 10 people as long as it's an existing group.

Large venues will also go up to 75%, and will no longer be restricted with alternative rows for seating. The Governor said increased testing has brought confidence to the move.

"The lowest daily positive rate since we've seen since we've really started focusing in our testing on those that we believe have been in potentially high contact situations, so to be doing more targeted testing, more testing, and having a lower positive test rate, fantastic news,” Burgum said.

Businesses are not the only ones benefiting from the risk level upgrade.

The Department of Human Services unveiled new guidelines on opening long term care facilities for visitations.

Before they can do so, the facility must undergo at least two rounds of testing with a 90% compliance rate.

The DHS will also consider the level of risk within each county, and finally know residence can have the Coronavirus.

Visitations will depend on each individual facilities scenario, and the visitations can be either outside or inside with face masks and other safety guidelines.

"North Dakota has utilized its testing resources to develop the data necessary as the Governor has talked multiple times about, to pave the way and be a national leader in reopening congregate living settings,” DHS Director Chris Jones said.

The process to open up these visitation policies will take some time. While all facilities have to fulfill two rounds of testing, some facilities had already had the two rounds can count.

However, testing will continue even after the two rounds.

And even then, the DHS still has to map out the risk levels of each county, which will happen over the weekend. Once a facility can open for visitation, the facilities will notify the families.

