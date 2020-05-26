Results of COVID-19 retesting in Ward County following lab malfunction

At Tuesday’s joint press conference in Minot, First District Health Unit clarified the numbers of false positive cases in Minot.

According to health officials the false positives were the fault of a compromised lab process at the state level.

According to Lisa Clute, executive officer at First District, 19 people in Ward County were asked to retest after the malfunction.

Ten of those were Trinity Health Employees, nine of whom turned out to be negative, and one test is still pending.

Seven Ward County Sheriff's Department employees also tested negative during the retest.

“Of the positive cases that were identified last week, 19 of those positive cases were run on the two machines at the state that were compromised, the other positives stand as positive. They were not compromised. So they did not need to be retested. So yes, Ward County still does have two positive cases,” said Clute.

Two employees within the Ward County Sheriff's Department were identified as being positive during that initial round of tests.

Last week health officials conducted surveillance or mass testing with Minot-area law enforcement as well as 468 Trinity Health employees. On Sunday it was revealed that a malfunction of lab equipment prompted the state to conduct retests of 82 positive cases statewide.

Of the remaining positive Sheriff’s Department and Trinity Health employees, as well as one Minot Police Department employee who tested positive, those individuals will follow proper guidelines in self-isolating and being cleared before returning to work.

Another mass testing event for the Ward County Sheriff’s Department and inmates is tentatively planned for Friday. Meanwhile, First District says that drive-thru testing events are in the works for next week, though details of the scope of that testing will be released at a later time.

