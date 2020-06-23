Results in for June 19 COVID-19 mass testing in Minot

First District Health Unit released the results of the mass COVID-19 testing event at the North Dakota State Fairgrounds Fri., June 19.

According to First District, 634 people received a test, and three came back positive.

The healthcare provider said the three individuals who tested positive will be isolated and assigned a contact tracer.

The positive cases may not necessarily go towards the count for Ward County, since the testing event was open to all members of the public, according to a spokesperson for First District.

There is another testing event this Fri., June 26, at the North Dakota State Fairgrounds from 2-7 p.m. As with the previous two testing operations, it is open to the public, though citizens interested in getting tested are highly encouraged to pre-register on the First District Health Unit website.

