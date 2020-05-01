Restaurants reopened Friday

Restaurants and business opened Friday all across North Dakota many with social distancing guidelines in place.

Setting tables six feet apart, using paper menus, and much more.

LongHorn Steakhouse opened up Friday and is requiring like many that their employees wear face masks and gloves, and workers are also changing gloves after every task and washing their hands after they take the gloves off.

LongHorn Steakhouse kitchen manager Ryan Brown said, "It's an exciting time for us we are excited to, you know see our team members again that we haven't seen really seen for a month, month in a half, so of our regular guess as well."

LongHorn has also changed its hours.

It will continue to open at 11 a.m. everyday but it will now close at 9 p.m. every night to have adequate time clean the restaurant.

