Restaurants helping each other

The Republic National Distributing Company and Stonehome partnered up in Bismarck to provide a 125 restaurant workers with meal kits.

While restaurants are reopening it can still be hard for staff to make ends meet. Each kit includes three to five meals worth of bread, eggs and other staples.

“Especially with restaurants reopening at half capacity people are going to have to go off unemployment and they just simply aren't going to be making as much as they're used to or as they used to,” said Darika Polk, organizer.

Toasted Frog staff were among those that picked up meals after that restaurant was closed for another two weeks.

