Restaurants finding methods to keep business going

Local businesses have been finding more methods to keep things going even if folks can't eat out. Space Aliens joined other restaurants with new curbside pickup and delivery, although it's not as profitable as other days. They're using this chance to deep clean the restaurant and bar while it's empty.

"Also for our employees here. We're very thankful for them. We just want to keep money in their pockets and keep the economy going." said Shannon Brass, General Manager.

They say they're trying to brighten people's day with a little out of this world fun and give them some more variety while in quarantine. ​