Restaurants facing supply chain issues

Restaurants across the nation are feeling the impacts of COVID-19 through issues in their supply chains.

Restaurant owners and managers are pointing out a problem -- North Dakota reopened dining rooms for all restaurants on the same day. This is causing them to scramble at the same time to order the right amount of food to serve their customers.

You'd probably expect a restaurant like Big Boy to be stocked with stacks of beef patties. But, if it weren't for Chad Wachter thinking outside the box, this likely wouldn't be the case.

"We increased our inventory supply that we have and have backup supply agreements with other facilities to make sure there'd be no interruption in our supply chain," said Big Boy owner Chad Wachter.

These changes came after Wachter says he heard restaurants were facing shortages and supply chain disruptions. At Longhorn Steakhouse they're simplifying their menu due to supply uncertainty.

"Our distribution centers went from doing to-go only business to then having to cover all the states that opened up in the same weekend with very short notice. Our distribution centers, trying to keep fresh product on their shelves, cut down their ordering based upon our ordering," said Longhorn co-manager Sam Hay.

Now the centers have less product and much greater demand.

Wachter says this problem could be huge for restaurants and consumers.

"We could see prices spike. So, a lot of my competitors, or even us here at Big Boy, I know that we can keep our products coming in. But, it doesn't do any good to have products coming in that nobody's willing to buy because they're priced too high," said Wachter.

Big Boy has chosen to absorb the extra cost of their products so far.

Wachter says he hopes the measures they've taken to secure inventory will prevent future price hikes.

Wachter and Hay say there's no way to know for certain what will happen in the future.

However, they say both Big Boy and Longhorn are coping well.

